69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Alleged drug dealer arrested; sold drugs laced with fentanyl to undercover agents

43 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, December 06 2022 Dec 6, 2022 December 06, 2022 9:39 PM December 06, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested after allegedly selling meth and heroin laced with fentanyl to undercover agents. 

According to the East Baton Rogue Sheriff's Office, Sabrina Scott was taking calls from inmate Migail Donaldson on how to buy, package and sell drugs. 

Deputies bought drugs from Scott on four different occasions and all of them tested positive for fentanyl. Deputies also said Scott had two small children with her during one of the deals. 

On Tuesday, deputies searched Scott's home and found two scales, Mannitol (a cutting agent), a handgun and $650 in cash. 

Scott was arrested and booked with distribution of Schedule I, II and III drugs and illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of minors. 

Trending News

Donaldson was booked for additional charges of principal to distribution of Schedule I and Schedule II drugs. Donaldson was arrested in 2013, 2018 and 2019 for drug charges. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days