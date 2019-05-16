Alleged cheating on state exams under investigation at Glen Oaks High

BATON ROUGE - Parish and state authorities have launched an investigation into students possibly cheating on tests required to graduate.

School system spokeswoman Taylor Halsey Gast confirmed that the state Department of Education alerted the parish school system today to the problem with the tests from Glen Oaks High. The school system has met with the affected students.

"We are looking into it," Halsey Gast said.

Glen Oaks' graduation is set for Wednesday.

The students will be eligible to take the test again and will be permitted to graduate over the summer if they pass the tests. Students have many opportunities to take and re-take the tests over more than a year prior to graduation, Halsey Gast said.

WBRZ news has learned that at least one of the students has accused a teacher of giving students answers during the testing process.

Halsey Gast said she could not discuss whether any particular teachers are being investigated.

The school system released the following statement Thursday evening:

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System, in conjunction with the Louisiana Department of Education, is investigating a testing irregularity involving five Glen Oaks students. This was an isolated incident and all allegations will be fully investigated in accordance with state and local testing policies.