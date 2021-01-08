Latest Weather Blog
All lanes open following crash with injuries on I-10 E between Siegen, Highland
BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a crash on I-10 East between the Siegen Lane and Highland Road exits occurred early Friday (Jan. 8) morning.
The wreck, which was initially reported by Total Traffic around 6 a.m., is said to involve an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Unit and reportedly left one person hurt. Officials say this individual was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
At this time, few details related to the crash itself are available, and WBRZ has reached out to the Sheriff's Office for additional information.
As of 7:35 a.m., the crash site was cleared and all lanes were open.
Crash involving EBR sheriff's unit on I-10 E past Siegen Lane with lane blockage. pic.twitter.com/UOAIknRqt5— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) January 8, 2021
