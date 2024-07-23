78°
All lanes of O'Neal Lane closed after accident near I-12 exit
BATON ROUGE — O'Neal Lane was closed down Tuesday at the Interstate 12 exit after a crash.
The accident happened in the southbound lane of O'Neal Lane near Commercial Avenue and all lanes have been blocked, including the exit ramp.
Traffic cameras at the I-12 exit show EMS, firefighters and police all responding to the scene. It is not currently known if anyone was injured.
