79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

All lanes of O'Neal Lane closed after accident near I-12 exit

2 hours 40 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, July 23 2024 Jul 23, 2024 July 23, 2024 4:27 PM July 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — O'Neal Lane was closed down Tuesday at the Interstate 12 exit after a crash. 

The accident happened in the southbound lane of O'Neal Lane near Commercial Avenue and all lanes have been blocked, including the exit ramp.

Trending News

Traffic cameras at the I-12 exit show EMS, firefighters and police all responding to the scene. It is not currently known if anyone was injured.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days