All lanes of I-10 Westbound reopened after crash near South Acadian Thruway

By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE — All lanes are open on I-10 Westbound after a crash near South Acadian Thruway

According to DOTD, the two left lanes were blocked. Traffic cameras show congestion has reached the I-10/I-12 split.

No information about this crash has been released. 

