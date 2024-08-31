76°
All lanes now open on I-10 East at Washington due to overturned vehicle in roadway

Saturday, August 31 2024
BATON ROUGE - The two left lanes on I-10 East at Washington are closed due to an overturned vehicle in the roadway.

Video showed a white vehicle overturned in the roadway as officials worked to clear the scene. Congestion has reached LA 415.

Emergency officials said no injuries resulted from the crash.

