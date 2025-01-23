47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

All but one Rouses Market store open after snowfall, winter weather

1 hour 42 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, January 23 2025 Jan 23, 2025 January 23, 2025 12:05 PM January 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — As of Thursday, nearly all Rouses Market stores across the gulf south are open after being closed for the snow and extreme cold.

A Rouses spokesperson said that 65 of the grocery chain's 66 stores across three states have re-opened. 

The only store that has yet to re-open is on La. 42 in Prairieville. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days