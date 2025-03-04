ALERT: How to watch WBRZ's morning news Monday

WBRZ Channel 2 and WBRZ Plus broadcast from an antenna, seen here, atop a 2,000 foot tower in Sunshine, Louisiana.

PLEASE SEE THIS IMPORTANT PROGRAMMING NOTE:

Morning local news will be seen on WBRZ Plus, the area's only free, over-the-air, cable and streaming news channel Monday. WBRZ Channel 2 will be providing ABC News coverage of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II Monday.

WBRZ Plus can be streamed through a browser here. It's available on smart TV devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. WBRZ Plus is also streamed via the free WBRZ News app for smartphones. Check app stores.

WBRZ Plus is seen on cable TV via Cox 11 and rev (formerly Eatel) 2.

WBRZ's 2une-In morning news broadcast will air for its entirety - from 5 a.m. to nine - Monday morning. Though, unlike most days, the entire four-hour broadcast will be seen on WBRZ Plus. Typically, the 5-7 morning hours are available on both WBRZ and WBRZ Plus.

Coverage of the Queen's funeral is expected until about 11 a.m.

Monday's typical news broadcasts will begin at Noon.