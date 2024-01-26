Albany man arrested at location he expected to have sex with 13-year-old

BATON ROUGE - After a covert operation by the FBI Human Trafficking Division, an Albany man was arrested for child pornography and attempted carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said an undercover agent reached out to Tyler Tantillo, 30, posing as a 13-year-old girl. Tantillo reportedly expressed interest in having sex with her in his vehicle to avoid getting caught. When the agent asked if he was going to use condoms, Tantillo responded, "I don't use condoms, you don't get the full feeling with them on."

The agent then asked Tantillo to meet at a Baton Rouge residence where law enforcement was waiting to arrest him.

Upon his arrest, a search was conducted of Tantillo's phone where multiple sexually-inappropriate images of children were found.

Tantillo was arrested and booked for indecent behavior with juveniles, attempted carnal knowledge of a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and pornography involving juveniles.