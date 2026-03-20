Albany High teacher arrested on sexual battery charge; investigators urge others to come forward

ALBANY — A former Albany High School teacher and wrestling coach is facing charges after being accused of inappropriate behavior involving students.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Byron Humphrey was booked Wednesday afternoon for misdemeanor sexual battery. He is listed on Albany High School’s website as a wrestling coach.

Sheriff Jason Ard says the investigation developed over time after deputies received multiple complaints. One of the incidents under investigation dates back to last fall, around September or October.

“These types of situations are difficult,” Ard said. “We have safe schools here. You have individuals that do things that basically interrupt that.”

Ard says investigators initially did not have enough evidence to make an arrest, highlighting the challenge of building a case.

“Even though we know the individual did something, we still have to be able to prove that individual did it because we have to follow the law,” Ard said.

The sheriff also acknowledged the emotional weight of cases involving children.

“I have a daughter, and I get it,” Ard said. “It’s tough not to put my ‘dad hat’ on and want to take care of business.”

As the investigation continues, some parents are speaking out online. A petition created about two weeks ago is circulating, where parents claim they are sharing information about other alleged incidents involving Humphrey and calling for accountability.

Investigators believe there could be additional victims and are urging anyone who has not come forward to contact the sheriff’s office.

“I want nothing more than to be able to present a good case,” Ard said.

Humphrey was released Thursday morning on a $25,000 bond. The Livingston Parish School System says he was terminated on March 13.