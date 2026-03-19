Albany High School teacher arrested for misdemeanor sexual battery

ALBANY - An Albany High School teacher was arrested for misdemeanor sexual battery, according to the Livingston Parish jail roster.

Byron Humphrey, 48, was booked for misdemeanor sexual battery at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

He is currently listed on Albany High School's website as a wrestling coach. WBRZ reached out to Livingston Schools for more information.