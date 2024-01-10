Alabama head football coach Nick Saban to retire, according to ESPN

Image credit to Michael Chang at Getty Images.

TUSCALOOSA - Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is retiring, according to Chris Low at ESPN.

Saban, who won a national title at LSU in the 2003-2004 season, coached at Alabama since 2007, winning six national championships with the Crimson Tide.

LSU hired Saban in November 1999 after his stint with Michigan State; he left to coach the Miami Dolphins for two seasons before being hired by Alabama.

Saban led the Tide to nine Southeastern Conference championships and won his first national title at Alabama against Texas with a 14-0 season in 2009. He won again in 2011, where he beat LSU, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2020.

Saban led the Crimson Tide from a shaky start this season to a Southeastern Conference championship and back into the College Football Playoff before falling to Michigan in a semifinal game at the Rose Bowl. He amassed an all-time record of 292–71–1 during his time in college football.