Air Quality Alert Saturday, some may need to limit time outside

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect from 6am Saturday through Midnight for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension, Iberville and Pointe Coupee Parishes. Active children and adults, the elderly and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion.

On Saturday, an upper level ridge of high pressure will reduce atmospheric mixing across the region. In addition, sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s will enhance ozone development. Furthermore, light southwesterly winds will transport additional smoke into southern Louisiana from the western Gulf, which will contribute to orange level ozone, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. These conditions may continue on Sunday.



Area residents are encouraged to take one or more of the following voluntary actions to help reduce the formation of ozone:



-Drive less. Carpool, walk and bike, combine errands and care for your car. Be sure your gas cap is on tight

-Refuel your vehicle, mow grass and use gas powered lawn equipment and off road vehicles after 6 p.m.

-Postpone chores that use oil based paint, varnishes and solvents that produce flame

-If you barbecue, use an electric starter instead of starter fluid

-Take your lunch to work or walk to lunch

-Conserve energy in your home



Incorporating these tips into your daily routines can make a significant difference. We all have a stake in better air quality. Spread the word by telling family, friends, co-workers and neighbors about OZONE ACTION DAYS.

