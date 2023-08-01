Ahead of new school year, Ascension Public Schools share tips to keep students cool on the bus

ASCENSION PARISH - With record-breaking heat across the state and a new school year just around the corner, Ascension Parish school officials are doing what they can to keep students from overheating on school buses without air conditioning.

Chad Lynch, chief operations director for Ascension Public Schools, recommends parents send their children to school with a cup or bottle full of water that can be refilled throughout the day.

"If parents can send them with a insulated bottle, that would help them have cold water on the bus and maybe even a cold rag," Lynch said.

Every bus owned by Ascension Public Schools has tinted windows, which make a small difference of about three to five degrees cooler than outside temperatures. Bus drivers have also been instructed to keep the windows and top emergency hatches open to allow for better air flow.

Transportation Supervisor Aubrey Yates recommended to all principals in the parish to get students on and off the bus as quickly and efficiently as possible without compromising safety protocols.

"A lot of the times they'll sit in the bus lane unloading one at a time, Mr. Yates has asked the principals to try and shorten that length," Lynch said.

Classes begin on Thursday, Aug. 10 for Ascension Public Schools.