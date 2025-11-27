54°
Latest Weather Blog
Agape Center of Hope and Encounter Church host second annual Thanksgiving Meal for the Community
BATON ROUGE - The Agape Center of Hope and Encounter Church in Baton Rouge welcomed residents to its second Annual Thanksgiving Meal for the Community on Thursday.
The holiday tradition was created to ensure that no one felt alone on Thanksgiving.
"Thanksgiving is a time for togetherness," event organizers said. "We want every person who walks through our doors to feel valued, supported, and part of a community. Our table is open to everyone."
Trending News
Guests enjoyed a family-friendly atmosphere as they conversed with neighbors in the spirit of gratitude.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'He got his arm because of the Baton Rouge community,' capital area...
-
St. Luke's Episcopal congregation cooks for community Thanksgiving
-
Agape Center of Hope and Encounter Church host second annual Thanksgiving Meal...
-
Three arrested in Livingston Parish, accused of attempted human trafficking of a...
-
One arrested for arson in connection to fire on Mariner Drive
Sports Video
-
Report: Brian Kelly receives termination letter from LSU; expected to receive full...
-
REPORT: Southern has agreed to a deal to hire Marshall Faulk as...
-
Southeastern Lions ready for home playoff atmosphere this weekend
-
Frank Wilson speaks to media ahead of LSU's final game of season...
-
Southern close to naming new football coach