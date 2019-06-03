After years of On Your Side reports, state revokes license of convicted contractor Matthew Morris

BATON ROUGE - The state has opted to revoke the license of a contractor who was convicted of scamming numerous homeowners in the wake of the August 2016 flood.

After a hearing Thursday, the State Licensing Board for Contractors revoked the license of Matthew Morris, the owner of Complete Construction Contractors, LLC.

Morris, the subject of multiple 2 On Your Side reports, was accused of taking money from homeowners in multiple parishes and not completing repairs. Many of those victims had paid Morris to repair damage caused by the August 2016 flood.

Morris and his counsel stood before the board at 10:30 a.m. and with only two five minute recesses didn't finish their discussion until after 3 p.m. The hours-long process included a 45-minute discussion about a motion to compel to introduce new documents. That motion was withdrawn for the sake of reaching a conclusion Thursday and not prolonging to process another 30 or more days.

Todd Brady, investigator for the board, presented a bound book of information he had compiled about Morris prior to getting his licenses and after. A lengthy discussion about whether or not Morris misrepresented himself on one of his licenses took place.

Morris been answering questions for about 10 minutes. Getting emotional about losing his $30 million business. Maintains innocence. — Brittany Weiss WBRZ (@MsBWeiss) December 20, 2018

Morris was arrested and charged with contractor fraud and filing false public records. His plea deal required him to pay restitution to victims and face four years of hard labor with time served. The liens he placed on multiple homes were also removed as part of the deal.

The decision by the board to revoke Morris' commercial, residential, and mold remediation licenses was unanimous.

"On behalf of the board we're pleased; we represented the citizens of Louisiana and we've taken what we feel as the appropriate action to protect them from an unscrupulous contractor and hopefully send a message to those out there who are going to behave inappropriately in the future," said Compliance Director Brad Hassert.

Morris maintains his innocence and says he plans to appeal the board's decision.

"I'm sure there will be a proper appeal that will be filed," said Morris. "We had no time; my attorneys said from the very beginning with all this, the criminal and all this, this is going to be an appeal case."

Morris spent 20 months in prison and got out in September, 2018.