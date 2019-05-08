After WBRZ report, deputies arrest distinctive porch pirate in multi-parish crime spree

ST. AMANT - Officials have arrested a woman with pink hair after a WBRZ report showed her on surveillance camera stealing packages from multiple homes in Ascension Parish.

"This girl is really stealing my package, I never had this happen before and I was just furious," victim Kayde Kight said.

Kight had an Apple watch delivered to her doorstep in St. Amant, but security footage shows the tattooed thief taking the package from the front porch in broad daylight.

"I got an alert on my phone," Kight said. "I tried to open it up to where I could talk to her as fast as I could but she was already gone."

Kight is not the only victim. Just a few miles down the street in St. Amant, a neighbor has footage of the same woman stealing an air compressor. In Baton Rouge, Mary and Jim Debrueys have footage of a thief with similar tattoos snooping around their home.

"This is a violation of our property," Jim Debrueys said. "You don't know why these people are around... maybe scoping it out so they can break in at a later time."

"She needs to go get a job and work hard for her stuff," Kight said.

Deputies say they've arrested Jolyne Hopkins and Daryl Kent in connection with the string of thefts. The pair was arrested in Livingston Parish Tuesday on charges of simple burglary.

Federal postal inspectors are expected to join the investigation.