After unattended child dies while mom is at casino, judge sentences woman to probation

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge woman pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and cruelty to a juvenile after a toddler was beaten to death by two older children while she was at a casino; a judge imposed a 15-year suspended sentence, court records show.

Terica Denise Scott, 28, had faced manslaughter and second-degree cruelty charges before entering an agreement with prosecutors Monday. Court records show District Judge Collette Greggs ordered Scott to serve five years on probation while also fining the woman $2,500 and imposing court fees of $404.75, according to paperwork filed Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Scott and another woman left their children at an O'Neal Lane home unsupervised while they went to a casino.

A 3-year-old, Blessing Buckles, died at the hands of two boys for whom Scott was the guardian, according to the government. The girl's mother, Dineshia Yates, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in April and Greggs eventually sentenced Yates to two years in prison after initially suspending all but 18 months of a 15-year term, court records show.

The boys, ages 10 and 12, were booked on counts of second-degree murder and battery. Their names were not released because of their ages.

While on probation, Gregg said, Scott must work fulltime or be in school, obtain a high school equivalency diploma, have no contact with Yates and be alcohol- and drug-free. She also cannot possess a gun, and she must take a parenting class. She is due to return to court Sept. 30 for a probation review.