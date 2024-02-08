After two major crashes in one day allegedly caused by drugged drivers, Central PD stepping up enforcement

CENTRAL - The City of Central Police Department is cracking down on intoxicated driving after two major head-on collisions happened in the same day.

Clifton Ivey, Assistant Chief of Central Police, said the first crash happened Feb. 2 on Hooper Road, just east of Joor Rd. Around noon that day, a red Chevrolet Bolt crossed the center line, striking a Honda CRV head-on.

The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to her injuries. During the crash investigation, officers collected a partially loaded syringe and tourniquet from the passenger seat of the Chevrolet.

Due to the severity of the crash, a search warrant was filed for the crash data recorders from both vehicles. A blood sample was taken from the surviving driver, and pending toxicology results, that driver faces an array of charges.

"As far as potential charges, it could range anywhere from a mere traffic ticket to negligent homicide," Ivey said. "And depending upon the test results from the State Police crime lab, vehicular homicide which would be the most serious of those charges."

Following the first crash, officers were called to the scene of another head-on collision on Greenwell Springs Road involving two cars and a school bus.

"Not a flush head-on, but a glancing head-on blow to the front of the school bus, [they bounced] off, struck the driver's side again, bounced off the school bus and hit the vehicle immediately behind the school bus," Ivey said.

Central PD was tied up working the first accident, so State Police were called to assist. That's when officers said the driver who caused the accident exhibited signs of impairment, prompting the need for a drug recognition expert.

"He was transported to an area hospital. Given his refusal to submit to a chemical test, a search warrant was applied for and blood was drawn from that driver," Ivey said.

Only minor injuries were reported from the second accident, but Ivey said the driver who caused the wreck could still be charged with a misdemeanor or a felony depending on the toxicology results.

While the uptick in drugged driving is not unique to the area of Central, the police department is ready to crack down during Mardi Gras. This week, several officers took training courses that will allow them to conduct for sobriety screenings with specialized equipment.

The department also plans to partner with BRPD to bring their DWI bus to Central for a checkpoint sometime this spring.