After this homeowner has been without power for a week, there are no solutions in sight

BATON ROUGE - Without electricity for a week, a Baton Rouge homeowner says a neighbor's tree limb fell on her powerline. The incident opened the homeowner's eyes to more issues.

Deborah Ross lives on Frey Street in Baton Rouge. She says the limb came down last Saturday night, and since then it's been lights out.

"Her tree branch fell on that wire, and with my line going over her yard, everything came down," Ross says. "She was good. They came out and hooked up her internet, but I'm the one still out of lights."

Ross says an Entergy representative showed up and turned off the power supply. After speaking to an Entergy representative, they say it's standard procedure when there's dangerous conditions.

"About 9:30 they said they hooked up her wire," Ross said. "They said they couldn't do mine because it was improperly installed."

The problem was with the meter. It was initially damaged during the flood in 2016. In 2018, the contractors FEMA hired attempted a repair. According to Entergy those repairs were not done properly. Now repairing the meter could cost Ross more than $3,500. It's a price tag Ross says she cannot afford.

"They should be responsible for replacing my meter," she said. "I'm on a fixed income. I can't afford to get an electrician."

As for the neighbor, other tree limbs continue hanging over the yard. Entergy says when a line supplies to an individual home, it's the homeowner's responsibility to maintain the tree, clearing it from the line. However, until the box is fixed, Ross will have to rely on whatever relief she can get.