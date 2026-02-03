Latest Weather Blog
After shooting, officials to discuss ending Clinton Mardi Gras parade; meeting set for next week
CLINTON - Clinton officials are set to discuss whether to discontinue the town's Mardi Gras parade after a shooting that injured six people just as this past weekend's festivities began.
Mayor Mark Kemp said, as of Tuesday, no decision had been made. However, he said he preferred smaller parades such as "school parades," saying the Mardi Gras parade attracts too many out-of-towners and too much gang activity for the small town to manage.
"Clinton is small. We don't need the exposure," Kemp said. The community has about 1,300 residents.
The parade's organizer, Sheilla Flowers, said in response to Kemp's statement that "school parades bring in people from out of town, too." She also said that a town meeting will be scheduled and she's waiting to see the town's decision regarding the parade.
No date or time has been provided for that town meeting.
