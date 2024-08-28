89°
After school activities canceled for Ponchatoula High after vague threat

Wednesday, August 28 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA — After school activities were canceled for Ponchatoula High School after a vague threat was called in.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said that someone called in a vague threat of violence Wednesday. The school was secured by deputies and it was determined that there was no imminent threat to campus. 

Deputies will be assisting school staff with dismissal. Car riders will leave first, then bus riders and carpool. After school activities were canceled. 

No more information was immediately available. 

