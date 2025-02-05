After killing dog and trying to attack ex-cop, West Feliciana man now in line for a reduced sentence

NEW ORLEANS — A West Feliciana Parish man who killed his own dog and then got stuck in a doggie door while trying to break into the home of a former police officer with two knives shouldn't have been sentenced to the maximum penalties possible, the Louisiana Supreme Court said Wednesday.

Justin P. Craighead was intoxicated and possibly mentally ill during the incident, the court said. A lower court judge imposed a 32-year prison term, five years' probation and a $5,000 fine. Five justices agreed to send the case back to the lower court; two were fine to let the 2021 case stand.

According to the court, Craighead was a middle-aged husband with no previous criminal history when, after killing his dog, he tried to enter the ex-police officer's home.

"While attempting to get through the doggie door the defendant became stuck and the victim, having already armed himself, fired a warning shot into the floor," the court wrote. Craighead stayed still until police arrived and cooperated with officers.

The victim, who was 80, testified he was scared but said Craighead never reached a position at which he posed a true threat.

"The record fails to support a determination that (Craighead) is the worst type of offender" for which the maximum sentence would be appropriate, the unsigned order from the court said. It said the lower court had determined the victim suffered significant and permanent injuries, though none occurred.

The majority of justices also noted that Craighead punched his lawyer after the verdict was read, but said the strike occurred after the trial. It rejected the lower court's finding that Craighead had "used force or violence with the intent to influence the outcome of the trial."

Justice William J. Crain, in a dissent, said Craighead was armed with two knives and if not for Craighead's foot being snagged in the doggie door, there could have been bloodshed.

"If anything is shocking in this case, it is the nature of the crimes," Crain wrote. He said the sentencing judge did not abuse her discretion.