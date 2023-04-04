After championship run, Tigers' Alexis Morris declares for WNBA Draft

BATON ROUGE - LSU guard Alexis Morris announced she's entering the pros just days after helping her team win a national championship.

Morris, a senior, made the announcement on social media Tuesday.

All Glory to God, and a special thank you to my family, the LSU Women’s Basketball coaching staff, and to our amazing fan base. Excited for the next chapter! ???????? pic.twitter.com/oEJUbRGL2b