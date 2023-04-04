88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

After championship run, Tigers' Alexis Morris declares for WNBA Draft

2 hours 12 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, April 04 2023 Apr 4, 2023 April 04, 2023 12:18 PM April 04, 2023 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU guard Alexis Morris announced she's entering the pros just days after helping her team win a national championship.

Morris, a senior, made the announcement on social media Tuesday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days