After 15 years Cyntoia Brown released from Tennessee prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Cyntoia Brown was released from prison early Wednesday morning after being granted clemency by former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam at the beginning of the year.

Brown was initially sentenced to life in prison for killing a man who bought her for sexual purposes when she was 16, according to CNN. She was granted parole after spending more than a decade behind bars.

According to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, Brown must do the following as part of her commuted sentence:

-Comply with an approved release plan

-Maintain employment or educational enrollment once placed on parole

-Participate in regular counseling sessions

-Maintain a regular commitment to community service