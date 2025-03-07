Latest Weather Blog
Afghan refugee family lands in Baton Rouge with help from national nonprofit
BATON ROUGE - On Thursday, a family of four from Afghanistan landed at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport after years of struggle.
EBR District Attorney Hillar Moore is also a member of the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys (APA), a national nonprofit working to bring prosecutors and judges from Afghanistan to safety.
“We fought the war in the courts, we trained them,” Moore said. "[We promised] no man would be left behind."
Many of these attorneys and judges prosecuted members of the Taliban in the justice system. Moore said when the United States pulled out of Afghanistan in 2021, nearly a thousand people serving the justice system were left behind.
The parents of the family were both personally wanted by the Taliban. The mother was a prosecutor for cases of violence against women. The father was a journalist and an educator teaching about democracy and protecting human rights.
In 2024, the citizens of Baton Rouge raised nearly a quarter of a million dollars to help efforts to rescue prosecutors, judges, and defense attorneys from Afghanistan.
The work of APA is now uncertain. With President Trump's executive order suspending the United States Refugee Admissions Program, or USRAP, there is no word yet on what the future looks like for the many who supported the U.S. and are left in Afghanistan. Moore said while he understands why USRAP may have been suspended, it impacts families seeking refuge.
Trending News
“You actually affect good people like this group,” Moore said.
The APA provided a list of donations to help the family get adjusted. See below:
Monetary donations to support first weeks in the country (Group GoFundMe Page: https://gofund.me/d520c55c)
Men and Women’s clothing, professional attire for interviews and new employment
Semi-permanent housing such as an apartment or family home
Boy’s clothing age 4-5
Girl’s clothing age 2-3
Kitchen tools and cookware
New car seats
Vehicle for transportation
Household furniture
Linens and Bath towels
Cleaning supplies
#4 Diapers, children’s training cups, plates, and utensils
(x2) Toddler beds and blankets
Personal Feminine products
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Firefighters put out house fire on Walker North Road in Livingston Parish
-
Juvenile injured after friend accidentally discharged gun
-
Boy, missing since 2017, found after deputies respond to trespassing call at...
-
Mike Johnson's chief of staff arrested on DUI charge; accused of hitting...
-
2une In Previews: Politics Education Program
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball is set to face Florida in the Quarterfinals of...
-
Southern women's basketball dominates Alabama State while the Jaguar men's team fall...
-
A pair of high school girls basketball teams advance to the State...
-
No. 1 LSU baseball beats North Dakota State 13-3 with run rule
-
Madison Prep boys basketball advances