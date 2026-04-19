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St. George Fire Department: Two kayakers rescued from water around Horseshoe Drive Saturday night
ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department rescued two kayakers from water on Horseshoe Drive and Hoo Shoo Too Road.
Fire officials said they were on scene around 7:42 p.m., Horseshoe Drive at Hoo Shoo Too Road was blocked, but has since been reopened.
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Officials said the two people rescued were alive and had no injuries.
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