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St. George Fire Department: Two kayakers rescued from water around Horseshoe Drive Saturday night

1 hour 47 minutes 20 seconds ago Sunday, April 19 2026 Apr 19, 2026 April 19, 2026 10:19 AM April 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department rescued two kayakers from water on Horseshoe Drive and Hoo Shoo Too Road.

Fire officials said they were on scene around 7:42 p.m., Horseshoe Drive at Hoo Shoo Too Road was blocked, but has since been reopened.

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Officials said the two people rescued were alive and had no injuries.

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