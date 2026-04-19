Sunday PM Forecast: Chilly air settling in, another temperature swing lies in wait

The new workweek will kick off with a change of pace as chilly air settles across the region. Although light jackets will be needed early in the week, warmer temperatures and rising rain chances lie in wait.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Rain is now long gone, setting the stage for a much calmer overnight stretch. Only a few high clouds will pass through as temperatures turn chilly. With lows bottoming out in the upper 40s to low 50s, make sure to have a jacket on hand when heading off to work or sending the kids to school. The afternoon will be much more comfortable with highs reaching the mid-70s under a mixture of sun and high clouds.

Up Next: Don’t forget the jacket on Tuesday morning either, as lows will find the low 50s. The chilly start will turn pleasant by lunchtime as temperatures approach 80°. Clouds will begin building by Tuesday afternoon as an upper-level disturbance approaches. That could trigger a few light sprinkles or a spotty shower, but many will stay dry. The slow-moving nature of this system will keep clouds and a spotty shower chance in the forecast through Wednesday.

The end of the workweek will trend warmer and muggier, with highs returning to the 80s and nighttime lows to the 60s. Such a setup will favor the development of pop-up afternoon thunderstorms moving into the weekend. These storms will be the hit-or-miss variety, so definitely hold off on cancelling any outdoor plans. That said, keep an eye on the sky as nearby lightning could be an issue. Also, keep rain gear close, as localized downpours will be out and about. Collectively ~1” of rain with locally higher amounts is expected over the next week.

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– Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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