Crash involving ambulance raises questions about road safety and responsibility

BATON ROUGE - A crash involving an ambulance responding to an emergency call in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night has left multiple people injured and is now raising concerns about how drivers and first responders safely share the road.

The collision happened around 10:30 p.m. near Winbourne Avenue and Elm Drive, when an ambulance heading to a call struck another vehicle. Five people, including two paramedics, were taken to the hospital following the crash. All are expected to recover.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the collision, but the incident highlights how quickly conditions can change for emergency crews navigating traffic.

Brad Harris with East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services says even with lights and sirens activated, ambulance drivers cannot assume other drivers will immediately yield.

“We can’t assume that we have the right of way. The lights and sirens are kind of requesting the right of way,” Harris said.

He added that emergency drivers must be especially aware of traffic laws and road conditions when responding to calls.

“Emergency driving, you have to know the rules of the road, the laws and when you can and can’t overtake a vehicle,” Harris said.

Legal experts say responsibility in these situations does not fall solely on everyday drivers. Attorney Chris Melancon says emergency responders must also take precautions while driving.

“They need to try and slow down and determine if someone else is coming that I need to watch out for,” Melancon said.

Under Louisiana law, drivers are required to yield to emergency vehicles using lights and sirens. Failing to do so can result in a $200 fine. Still, Harris says many drivers panic or react unpredictably when an ambulance approaches.

“They don’t really know what to do. They should always try to pull to the right if they can, so that we can pass on the left,” Harris said.

That inconsistency in driver response can create dangerous situations on the road.

Melancon says emergency crews can also be held accountable if they act recklessly.

“If they go through at a really high rate of speed, or show reckless disregard for safety, then they can be held liable,” Melancon said.

Many ambulances are equipped with “drive cam” systems that record both the road ahead and activity inside the vehicle. Harris says that footage can be critical in determining what happened.

“It records the speed and video, so we can see what our medic was doing at the time of the accident,” Harris said.

Investigators will review that footage along with other evidence as they work to determine the cause of the crash and who may be responsible.

Experts say the incident serves as a reminder that both emergency responders and everyday drivers share the responsibility of staying alert and safe on the road.