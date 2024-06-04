Advocates for Louisiana children in justice system criticize Loftin's approval as OJJ head

BATON ROUGE — An advocacy group for juveniles kept within the Louisiana justice system on Tuesday criticized state senators for approving Kenneth Loftin as the head of the juvenile justice system.

According to the New York Times, Loftin presided over the Ware Youth Center in Coushatta during a dark period from 1983 to 2022. In that time, the newspaper reported in 2022, there were 42 reports of sexual abuse by staff members. Others complained of physical and mental abuse.

"We are deeply disappointed by the lack of accountability and protection of youth in the state's custody," said Gina Womack, the executive director and co-founder of Families and Friends of Louisiana's Incarcerated Children. "Kenny Loftin failed the youth in his care, and those failures have repercussions for the safety of our communities."

After the Senate approved Loftin's appointment Monday, the Office of Juvenile Justice issued a statement noting Loftin's "exceptional qualifications." He led Ware from 1983 to 2015 and again in 2021-22.

"His previous roles in leadership and vision transformed Ware Youth Center into a beacon of hope for troubled youth in the community," the agency said in a statement. "Under his guidance, the facility expanded its services, including establishing a group home for youth and implementing an intensive residential treatment program."

Loftin, responding to the allegations raised by the Times, said the youths "made it up."