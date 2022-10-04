Advantage Charter Academy closed Tuesday due to electrical issues

79°
BAKER - A charter school will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 4 due to electrical issues leaving the school without power.

Officials with Advantage Charter Academy said early Tuesday that the school would be closed due to a power outage. 

The academy was set to reopen the following day, Wednesday, Oct. 5.

