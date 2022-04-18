Addison Jackson is trying to lead the St Amant Gators to another state title

SANT AMANT - The St Amant Gators have one of the best softball teams in the state, and a big reason for that is the play of junior Addison Jackson, the current holder of the school's home run record.

"I'm very confident as a hitter, I have no doubt in my mind every single time I get up there that I'm going to hit the ball," Jackson said.

"Addison came in as a freshman. I knew she was extremely talented. She was just young. And now she's at the point to where you know, she's smart. She didn't get herself out. I think a lot of her understanding the strike zone so well and what's what's they're trying to do is her in the circle, because she does the same thing on the other side," head coach Amy Pitre said.

Jackson is equally as dominant in the circle as she is at the plate, having a 0.91 earned runs average.

"I definitely feel like everything else disappears when I get on the mound. I'm in attack mode. I attack the batter every single pitch," Jackson said.

Addison and the Gators will start their playoff journey tomorrow at home against Captain Shreve.