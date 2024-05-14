86°
Latest Weather Blog
Addis opening Civic Center as cooling station to residents still without power following storms
ADDIS — The town of Addis has opened its Civic Center on Harris Avenue as a cooling station for residents without power following Monday's severe weather that left nearly 26,000 without power across the capital area.
The West Baton Rouge town is in contact with Entergy to get power restored and scout crews are assessing damage, representatives from the town said.
Addis has made arrangements to go and pump down sewer tanks in West River Subdivision, the statement continues.
Trending News
As of 2:30 p.m., Entergy has not provided an update for restoration for power in the town.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Governor Jeff Landry appoints interim mayor, chief of police for City of...
-
Governor addresses Monday's severe weather as GOHSEP details next steps in recovery
-
Photos: Severe weather rolls through capital area Monday night, leaves trees fallen,...
-
Two adults, one child displaced after early-morning fire off Mohican Street
-
One killed, two hurt after tree fell on Port Allen home