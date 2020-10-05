59°
Actor, Thomas Jefferson Byrd shot to death in Atlanta

1 hour 13 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, October 05 2020 Oct 5, 2020 October 05, 2020 5:43 AM October 05, 2020 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Thomas Jefferson Byrd

ATLANTA, Georgia - Thomas Jefferson Byrd, an actor known for working closely with critically acclaimed American filmmaker Spike Lee, passed away after being shot to death in Georgia, according to Atlanta police spokesman Anthony Grant, CNN reports.

The shooting reportedly occurred in southwest Atlanta and officers told reporters when they arrived on the scene, Byrd was found unresponsive.

The 70-year-old actor was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to the back, police said.

His death and the circumstances around it remain under investigation.

Byrd was born in Griffin, south of Atlanta, according to IMDb. He received a bachelor's degree from Morris Brown College in Atlanta and a master's degree from the California Institute of the Arts, CNN reports.

In addition to his numerous roles on stage, Byrd appeared on film in multiple Spike Lee projects including "He Got Game," "Get on the Bus" and "Clockers."

"Tom Is My Guy," Lee said in an Instagram post. "May We All Wish Condolences And Blessings To His Family. Rest In Peace Brother Byrd."

View this post on Instagram

I’m So Sad To Announce The Tragic Murder Of Our Beloved Brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd Last Night In Atlanta,Georgia. Tom Is My Guy,Here Below You See Him As The Frightening Character Errol Barnes In CLOCKERS. Brother Byrd Also Did His Thang In My Joints- CHI-RAQ,SWEET BLOOD OF JESUS, RED HOOK SUMMER,BAMBOOZLED,HE GOT GAME,GET ON THE BUS,GIRL 6 And CLOCKERS. May We All Wish Condolences And Blessings To His Family. Rest In Peace Brother Byrd.??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on

