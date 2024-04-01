70°
Accused drunk driver insults officers, vomits

7 years 9 months 1 week ago Monday, June 20 2016 Jun 20, 2016 June 20, 2016 12:57 PM June 20, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano
Image via: abc7.com

RIVERSIDE, Ill. - Illinois police said that a woman hurled insults and vomit at officers after she was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

Hazel Rojas, 44 was pulled over after police said that her Land Rover failed to go through a green light, and then was traveling below the speed limit and weaving in and out of the road.

Rojas failed a field sobriety test but denied drinking. She told officers that the smell of alcohol was because some got on her clothes at work.

After she was placed under arrest, Rojas started insulting the officers, the law enforcement profession and their families. She also told officers that she was friends with other officers in an attempt to get out of her arrest.

When Rojas was processed, she refused to have her mugshot taken, displayed vulgar hand gestures, spit and vomited in front of the arresting officer.

Rojas faces charges including driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of drugs.

