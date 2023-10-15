Accused drug dealer caught on I-12; deputies say pills were going to be sold at LSU

BATON ROUGE - Deputies had weapons drawn along I-12 as a helicopter circled overhead in response to a situation on the interstate Friday evening, resulting in the arrest of an accused drug dealer.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said that 22-year-old Seth Boese of Sulphur was driving from Lake Charles to Baton Rouge to sell drugs at LSU's home game on Saturday.

Before Boese's arrest, deputies made controlled purchases of Xanax from the accused dealer that were caught on video.

On Friday, deputies knew Boese was coming to Baton Rouge to sell drugs and stopped his car on the shoulder of I-12 East, just past the 10/12 split. Boese had an arrest warrant for distribution of Xanax.

Video obtained by WBRZ showed an officer with a rifle pointed at a vehicle. Several cars, including what appeared to be multiple law enforcement vehicles, were blocking multiple lanes on the eastbound side of the interstate.

Arrest documents said Boese was hiding a bag of more than 200 Xanax in his underwear and when he was searched deputies found seven fentanyl pills on his person. The Xanax pills are being tested to see if they may be laced with fentanyl.

Law enforcement suspects Boese sold fentanyl to a person in September, who later died from an overdose. Agents are still trying to determine if the fatal dose came from Boese.

Boese was arrested Friday and booked with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute Xanax and distribution of Xanax. His bond has not been set.