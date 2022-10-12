77°
Academy Sports offering discount to Southern University students and faculty through HBCU partnership

BATON ROUGE - Academy Sports + Outdoors announced Wednesday they are partnering with Historically Black Colleges and Universities to offer discounts for students, faculty and staff through Nov. 5. 

Southern students and faculty can get a 10 percent discount at Academy stores in-person or online with a valid school ID. 

