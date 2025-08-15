About 10,000 books collected through Brittany's Book Drive, distributed to schools

BATON ROUGE - As students return to the classroom, books collected through Brittany's Book Drive are being sorted and delivered to school librarians.

Around 10,000 books were collected through the 2025 drive. The community collected books and dropped them off at Essential Credit Union locations. Recently, school librarians hand-sorted those books into age-appropriate piles to be delivered to schools.

"We're excited about encouraging our kids to get back into reading," Park Forest Middle School librarian Amy Edwards said.

This year, the distribution has expanded to include all parishes where books were collected. The books have been distributed to librarians in East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Livingston and Ascension parishes.

"We're just thankful for the people who have come out and put books in these bins to get them into the hands of kids," Edwards said.

Look out for information about the next Brittany's Book Drive in the spring!