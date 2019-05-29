ABC, Univision to host 3rd Democratic primary debate

Photo: ABC

ATLANTA (AP) - The Democratic National Committee is increasing the qualifying threshold for its September and October presidential primary debates.

The DNC announced Wednesday that the debate is scheduled for Sept. 12 and 13.

The move could help cull a field of 24 candidates by denying spots to those who miss certain polling and fundraising marks. To qualify for the September or October debates, a candidate must have 2% support in four approved polls and have at least 130,000 unique donors to his or her campaign.

That's stiffer than the requirements for the upcoming June and July debates.

According to ABC, the September debate can be seen on ABC in prime time, live on Univision with a Spanish translation, and on ABC News Live.

The June and July debates already are certain to be spread over two nights. The October schedule and sponsoring network haven't been decided.