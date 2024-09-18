'A walking miracle:' EA football player recovering after medical emergency during game Tuesday

GONZALES - An East Ascension High School football player is awake and responsive after he was transported for a medical emergency after taking a hit to the chest in a game, the boy's father said Wednesday.

A stream of the Tuesday night football game from the EA TV YouTube channel showed a junior varsity student go down after taking a hit to the chest. He was treated for several minutes by trainers and medical staff. Later, players and coaches met at the center field before the stream was cut off. The video has since been removed.

Ascension Schools officials said they paused and then called the freshman game. The junior varsity game against St. Amant High School was canceled as well.

The Ascension Schools superintendent, Dr. Edith Walker, issued the following statement about the incident praising the quick actions of coaches and athletic trainers. They said they would not share further details and would "continue to support the student and his family as he recovers from this incident."

The next morning, the teen had woken up and was responsive, the boy's father Elijah Davis said on Facebook on Wednesday.

"We are extremely grateful to be a part of a community who can come together and be there for each other in the time of need. We really saw a miracle unfold right before our eyes," Davis said.

"He is a walking miracle," mother Regina Davis said.