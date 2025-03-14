A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of the WBRZ viewing area

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes as well as, Amite, Pike and Wilkinson Counties until 10:00pm.

The primary threats include a few tornadoes, isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph, and isolated large hail. Isolated thunderstorm development is expected throughout the evening. Most will likely not see any of these thunderstorms, but those who do will face the threats previously mentioned.

