A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH issued for parts of the WBRZ viewing area
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for the northern portions of WBRZ Viewing Area
The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes as well as, Amite, Pike and Wilkinson Counties) until 8:00pm.
Areas north of the I-10/12 corridor are in a level 2/5 Slight risk for seeing severe weather today. Areas further south in a level 1/5 Marginal risk. The primary threats all across the viewing area are for gusty winds and large hail.
As a line of showers and storms continue to develop just north of the WBRZ viewing area, the Storm Station is keeping a close eye on the severe weather threat. Showers and storms are capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gust.
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH means conditions may develop that lead to severe thunderstorms in and near the watch area, it does not mean that they will occur. Severe thunderstorms can have winds excess 58mph or hail that is one inch in diameter or larger. Severe thunderstorms can produce flash flooding and tornadoes. For more on severe thunderstorm safety, CLICK HERE.
