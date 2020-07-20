A protest that changed history: The Baton Rouge Bus Boycott

The summer marked the 67th anniversary of the peaceful protest that sparked the flames of change across Baton Rouge and the South.

Today, we reach back into the WBRZ vault for an interview with an eyewitness to history, the late Reverend T.J. Jemison from a 2003 Sunday Journal Interview.

He was there, one of the leaders of the Baton Rouge Bus Boycott. We also visit with LSU sociologist Lori Martin who talks about the impact and historical significance of the Baton Rouge Bus Boycott.