A Morganza convenience store was broken into and the owners are asking for help finding who did it

MORGANZA — A person was caught on camera breaking into a convenience store in Morganza, and the store owners say a cash reward is available to anyone who helps find the suspect.

Sydney Ewing Pointer, an owner of the La. Express Morganza and Spillway Cafe shared videos on Facebook showing a masked person wearing all black smashing the front glass door of the business.

Pointer said the store's alarm triggered and scared the individual away before they stole anything.

"This is a family business that has been built through years of hard work. The people who open these doors every day are your neighbors, friends, and family. To have someone violate that sense of security is upsetting and frustrating," Pointer said.

She said a cash reward is being offered for verifiable information that leads to an arrest.

WBRZ reached out to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office for more information, but had not heard back by the time of publication.