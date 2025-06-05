Latest Weather Blog
A local Team USA weightlifter has become a rising star on the world stage
DENHAM SPRINGS - What started as a hobby turned into a passion when Brynn Catalano fell in love with the sport of weightlifting.
She has taken her passion seriously by going beyond Livingston Parish and making Team USA. At just 15-years old, Catalano competed at the World Championships in Peru representing the red, white and blue.
Throughout her competitions at every level, each win or loss has fueled her fire to push herself to be the best weightlifter she can be.
"Down here in Louisiana, there's not many weightlifters, but then you go in the other countries and they are crazy to weightlifting. This isn't just a physical sport. Just because you're strong, doesn't mean you're going to win. You have to be mentally strong in order to stick with it," Catalano said.
Catalano has the support of everyone around her, but none more on her side than her coach and father, Chase Catalano.
"When the lights are on, I have goosebumps thinking about it. You're under the heavy pressure of going out there and performing, she delivers," Chase said.
Although Brynn didn't win anything at the World Championships, she learned a lot from the experience and is determined to make it back there. Her ultimate goal is to represent Team USA on the Olympic stage.
