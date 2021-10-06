A Korean internet provider is suing Netflix over 'Squid Game'

A Korean series that's taken an international audience by storm is at the very center of a lawsuit filed against Netflix.

According to National Public Radio (NPR), a series called Squid Game has garnered such a vast audience of loyal viewers that a South Korean internet service provider is suing Netflix, saying it has been absolutely overwhelmed by a sudden uptick in internet users.

Squid Games made its Netflix debut in September and has already become a major topic of discussion around water coolers and dinner tables throughout the U.S.

The show tells the fictional story of average people who are in debt and desperate for a way to ease their financial burdens, they agree to compete in a series of children's games for money.

This sounds innocent enough, but there's a dark side to the games. What the cash strapped participants eventually realize is that they aren't simply playing for money, they're playing for their lives.

Many viewers say the show reminds them of Suzanne Collins' Hunger Games series.

Ranked No. 1 in over 90 countries, NPR says Squid Game is on track to become Netflix's biggest show ever.

But Netflix officials may not be applauding just yet.

The lawsuit filed against the production company comes from South Korean internet service provider SK Broadband.

"We will review the claim that SK Broadband has filed against us,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement emailed to several news outlets. “In the meantime, we continue to seek open dialogue and explore ways of working with SK Broadband in order to ensure a seamless streaming experience for our shared customers.”

NPR says the case is actually part of a broader legal battle that is playing out in South Korea.