A first look at the 2025 LSU Tigers at spring football practice

1 hour 48 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, March 12 2025
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - The media got a glimpse at the 2025 LSU Tigers on Wednesday in their first week of spring football practice.

Check out WBRZ's Youtube channel below to see practice footage of the Tigers from Wednesday morning. 

The Tigers will play their Spring Game on Saturday, April 12th in Tiger Stadium.

