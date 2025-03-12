79°
A first look at the 2025 LSU Tigers at spring football practice
BATON ROUGE - The media got a glimpse at the 2025 LSU Tigers on Wednesday in their first week of spring football practice.
Check out WBRZ's Youtube channel below to see practice footage of the Tigers from Wednesday morning.
The Tigers will play their Spring Game on Saturday, April 12th in Tiger Stadium.
