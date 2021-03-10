A few more clouds out today, Rain chances still very low

A few more clouds will be out today.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Besides some more cloud cover today, there will be a lot of the same. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 70s and the really sunny spots may reach the 80s. With more cloud cover today, there will be enough moisture to produce a few small showers. Rain chances are still really low, but not zero. Most areas will stay dry. Tonight temperatures will be near 60 degrees.

Up Next: By Thursday afternoon temperatures will hit the low 80s and we will wake up in the 60s on Friday morning. A few scattered showers will be possible on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will still be near 80 degrees. Showers and storms look more likely on Sunday and Monday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

This weekend we spring forward and turn the clocks ahead one hour at 2 am on Sunday. Here are a few reminders:

